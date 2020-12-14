Google Earth gets dark mode on the web, Android and iOS

Google Earth isn’t quite the search giant’s most widely used app, but that hasn’t stopped an update for it from being released this week. The novelty delivers dark mode and an accuracy indicator for location, whether in the mobile app, or in the web version itself.

Dark mode is the kind of feature that needs to be present for an app to look modern. This visual detail, released globally by iOS 13 and Android 10, has finally arrived for Google Earth, 3D mode and more beautiful than Google Maps. From the latest version of the app on Play Store and App Store, the search giant’s satellite imagery service respects the color decision made in the operating system.

As with many applications, it is possible to force dark or light mode in the settings of Google Earth itself. The same freedom happens when the user accesses earth.google.com in your computer’s browser, whatever it may be – both on the web and in apps, the view setting is within the same side menu.

Google Earth tells you how accurate your location is

The second novelty, already present in Google Maps for a long time, is the insertion of a kind of bluish area around the bright blue dot that indicates the user’s position.

The display of the bluish area shows how accurate the person’s position is based on their location capabilities, such as the GPS antenna, mobile networks or even Wi-Fi. If the conditions of these sensors are good, the area is smaller. If the connection is not at its best, the area is larger.

With information: Google.