Google expands access to the Fuchsia operating system

O Google seems to be intensifying its efforts in the Fuchsia, an open source operating system – somewhat mysterious – discovered in 2016. The company has already said some details about the platform in the last year, but rarely comments officially about the project. Now, however, the company is expanding access to OS development and seeking feedback from users.

With a new bug tracker open to the public and mailing lists for developers, Google is offering more tools for people outside the company to contribute to the project. The company also made available a technical roadmap of the system.

Developers willing to contribute to the construction of the new OS can download the Fuchsia source code. Google reaffirms that it seeks people willing to collaborate with the platform, prioritizing security, upgradability and performance.

Engineers and programmers can use an emulator if they don’t have hardware compatible with the system (like the Pixelbook) – the company launched a detailed manual to assist you in this process.

Can Fuchsia be a replacement for Android?

In the past, some rumors suggested that the first commercial device with the OS would be launched in 2021, starting a process of replacing Android on smartphones that would take about five years to complete.

Well, it seems, we will know if the forecast will be confirmed in a short time, since the year 2021 is right there.

It is also worth remembering that, in 2019, Google even declared that Fuchsia would not have the intention of replacing Android or Chrome OS. The company said the platform would be an experimental project capable of running on all types of devices – including IoT.

