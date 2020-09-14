Google Groups: new version starts to be available tomorrow for everyone

About a month ago, Google officially confirmed the availability of a new interface for the Groups, bringing a more current look and based on Material Design for smartphones (and also for access via PCs), thus modernizing its discussion service, not having in however confirmed in detail the availability of the novelty.

Now, the company has given more details related to availability, which includes confirmation that it will arrive for all users as of tomorrow, 09/15, however it is possible to suspend availability if the user is linked to the service Google G Suite.

According to the publication made by the search giant, administrators who wish to block the new version must access the administration console and select the option “Turn off access to the new Groups interface for my organization, as in the image below.

For free account users, the possibility will be to temporarily return to the classic Google Groups interface at Settings> Back to classic Google Groups, something that will possibly be available for some time and later, disabled to keep everyone in the new version.

If the user has made the option above, it will be possible at any time to return to the most modern version through the button “Visit the new Groups” inserted in the upper left corner of the old user interface.

So, what did you think of the availability of the new interface for Google Groups? Tell us in the comments!