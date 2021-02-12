Google is testing a dark theme for its search engine on Windows and macOS

Google’s search engine may soon go dark. Users had the pleasant surprise of being offered the activation of a dark theme by launching a query in Google from their computer.

You will soon be able to enjoy Google search results on a dark page. Google is testing a dark mode for its search engine pages on Windows and macOS. If several users saw a notification showing them the possibility of activating the dark mode in the search results, others could benefit from it without doing anything.

The search engine relies on the settings of the operating system to activate or not its dark theme by default. If the user has configured Windows or macOS with a dark theme, Google Pages will follow suit.

The arrival of a dark mode on Google is not much of a surprise. The Mountain View firm has been working on a dark theme for its search engine for several weeks now. Google, which confirmed to The Verge that it has carried out a test deployment with a small number of users, has not given any date on whether its feature will be available to all users.

Sources: WindowsLatest,The Verge