Google launches Look to Speak, an app that lets you communicate through your gaze

This new experimental application uses artificial intelligence to track eye movements to allow disabled users to select predefined responses with their gaze.

Google engineers working in the Experiments project, a real experimental laboratory for the search engine, have just launched a new application allowing people with speech and motor disorders to express themselves. Look to Speak, that’s its name, is an application capable of following the movement of the eyes of its user to allow him to select with a simple glance predefined sentences that can be personalized, and which are spoken aloud by the user. application.

Specialized devices of this type are generally not transportable and can be very expensive. Based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, this application provides everyone with a portable and affordable solution. With it, users only have to look up, down, left or right to navigate the interface and select the sentences they want to say. Each response can obviously be personalized, as can the sensitivity of the gaze tracking.

Developed by Google, in collaboration with a speech therapist and a small group of users, Look to Speak is available for free and works on all devices with Android 9 or higher.

Source: Google

