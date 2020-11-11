Google Maps brings together the trips you took before the pandemic

Google Maps gathers trips previously made in the timeline; Travel now shows health and safety information

O Google announced news to remember and help plan trips this Tuesday (10th). In addition to the timeline with details of previous tours on Google Maps, Google Travel will now show health and safety information related to COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, in hosting services.

The new timeline feature allows Maps users to recall previous trips. With the novelty, it is possible to have access to summaries of tours already made, with information on the places visited, itinerary and the like. The feature will be available soon in the new “Travel” tab of the application for Android phones.

The company also highlighted functions of other services to relive memories, such as viewing photos through the Photos’ interactive map. Users can also access and share the itinerary of previous excursions, with information on accommodation and tickets sent to Gmail, through Viagens.

Google Travel gains health and safety information

In addition to Maps, Google Travel will give a boost to people who plan to travel in the coming months. In the same announcement, the company revealed the display of health and safety information related to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, when making inquiries and reservations for the service.

The explanations are present in the description of hotels and other lodging services. Through Travel, users can see in “Health and Safety” if there are any preventive measures in place in the establishment, such as the requirement for masks, optimized cleaning of rooms, alcohol gel in common areas and the like.

“We are working with hotels and vacation rental providers, as well as industry associations, to add more health and safety information to the results you see,” they say. “If you are a hotel owner, verify your business using Google My Business and inform guests of the steps you are taking to keep them safe by adding health and safety attributes to your company profile.”

The new information is already available on Travel.

With information: Android Police, Google (Blog) and TechCrunch