Home Technology Tech news Google Maps brings together the trips you took before the pandemic
TechnologyTech news

Google Maps brings together the trips you took before the pandemic

By kenyan

Google Maps gathers trips previously made in the timeline; Travel now shows health and safety information

O Google announced news to remember and help plan trips this Tuesday (10th). In addition to the timeline with details of previous tours on Google Maps, Google Travel will now show health and safety information related to COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, in hosting services.

The new timeline feature allows Maps users to recall previous trips. With the novelty, it is possible to have access to summaries of tours already made, with information on the places visited, itinerary and the like. The feature will be available soon in the new “Travel” tab of the application for Android phones.

The company also highlighted functions of other services to relive memories, such as viewing photos through the Photos’ interactive map. Users can also access and share the itinerary of previous excursions, with information on accommodation and tickets sent to Gmail, through Viagens.

Google Travel gains health and safety information

In addition to Maps, Google Travel will give a boost to people who plan to travel in the coming months. In the same announcement, the company revealed the display of health and safety information related to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, when making inquiries and reservations for the service.

The explanations are present in the description of hotels and other lodging services. Through Travel, users can see in “Health and Safety” if there are any preventive measures in place in the establishment, such as the requirement for masks, optimized cleaning of rooms, alcohol gel in common areas and the like.

“We are working with hotels and vacation rental providers, as well as industry associations, to add more health and safety information to the results you see,” they say. “If you are a hotel owner, verify your business using Google My Business and inform guests of the steps you are taking to keep them safe by adding health and safety attributes to your company profile.”

The new information is already available on Travel.

With information: Android Police, Google (Blog) and TechCrunch

Related news

League of Legends Patch 10.23 brings Mythic items and new store

Tech news kenyan -
Update approaches the objectives of the new season of League of Legends; know what changes in LoL patch 10.23 The pre-season arrived with patch...
Read more

Google Chrome gets help from Microsoft to improve security

Tech news kenyan -
To avoid inappropriate redirects on websites, Chrome and other browsers with Chromium have changed default to links Chrome will be updated in the coming months...
Read more

Apple M1, new MacBooks and Mac Mini: all that was announced today

Tech news kenyan -
At the November 2020 event, Apple announced three new Macs with Apple Silicon chip and launched Big Sur operating system THE Apple hosted an event...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Man dies of heart attack after mixing Viagra and erection cream...

World kenyan -
Viagra Image: AFP A man "addicted to sex" died after suffering a heart attack, during an...
Read more

Burial canceled after body disappear in funeral home

News Connie Mukenyi -
A family in Othaya, Nyeri County had to cancel burial plans after they could not locate the body of their loved one in a...
Read more

DP Ruto’s first choice for Msambweni by-election withdraws, rejoins ODM

News Alfred Kiura -
Sharlet Miriam has withdrawn from the Msambweni by-election parliamentary race and rejoined Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. The legislator while speaking to the...
Read more

54 year old man murdered brutally in Murang’a, residents point at...

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers are probing the motive of the murder of 54 year old man in Murang'a county. Mr Samuel Mungai Gachihi, a resident of...
Read more

Missing man’s body found in county offices water tank

News Laiza Maketso -
The body of a missing man was on Tuesday found in a water tank the county children office in Machakos county. The office cleaner Stephen...
Read more

Raila breaks silence on bowing to Ruto’ pressure on BBI

News Connie Mukenyi -
ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday the 10th of November 2020 addressed reports that he bowed to Ruto's pressure to change the Building...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke