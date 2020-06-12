Google Maps for Android now offers integration with YouTube Music

After seeing here that Google Maps was officially supporting the Spotify music streaming service, Google Maps now officially integrates its own audio playback solution, YouTube Music, directly into its navigation screen.

With this, subscribers to the music service that is based on the YouTube collection will be able to benefit from the integration of applications signed by Google, being able to control playback directly through the navigation interface, as long as you are a subscriber to the service.

Those interested in benefiting from the integration in question can already activate the function through the most up-to-date version of Google Maps by clicking on the profile picture displayed on the side of the search bar and then in Settings > Navigation settings > View media playback controls (activate).

Once that’s done, click the option you’ll enable below (Default Media App) and choose YouTube Music (this same scheme works for Spotify, by the way). Once this is done, the application will offer the chosen player as the default, in addition to allowing the exchange to one of the other supported directly in the interface.

One point worth leaving here recorded is that the music player is only activated from the moment you start browsing somewhere, not being accessible within Google Maps if you are in the search interface or without performing any specific route.

