Home Technology news Google Maps for Android now offers integration with YouTube Music
Technologynews

Google Maps for Android now offers integration with YouTube Music

By kenyan

After seeing here that Google Maps was officially supporting the Spotify music streaming service, Google Maps now officially integrates its own audio playback solution, YouTube Music, directly into its navigation screen.

With this, subscribers to the music service that is based on the YouTube collection will be able to benefit from the integration of applications signed by Google, being able to control playback directly through the navigation interface, as long as you are a subscriber to the service.

Those interested in benefiting from the integration in question can already activate the function through the most up-to-date version of Google Maps by clicking on the profile picture displayed on the side of the search bar and then in Settings > Navigation settings > View media playback controls (activate).

Once that’s done, click the option you’ll enable below (Default Media App) and choose YouTube Music (this same scheme works for Spotify, by the way). Once this is done, the application will offer the chosen player as the default, in addition to allowing the exchange to one of the other supported directly in the interface.

One point worth leaving here recorded is that the music player is only activated from the moment you start browsing somewhere, not being accessible within Google Maps if you are in the search interface or without performing any specific route.

So, what did you think of the news? Tell us in the comments!

Related news

news

Prototype nokia 9 PureView leaks showing fingerprint reader in the rear

kenyan -
The Nokia 9 PureView has hit the market as one of Nokia's most interesting releases due to its set of five cameras on the...
Read more
news

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets update on close-up zoom feature

kenyan -
Samsung is always making modifications to the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera app, allowing for ever better usability, just as the South Korean manufacturer promised...
Read more
news

Huawei only: report indicates chinese wants exclusivity for cameras under the screen

kenyan -
The information is from Chinese reports from ITHome, which say that the manufacturer has plans to have exclusive access to the new screens that...
Read more
newskenyan -

PS5 is made official by Sony with futuristic design and titles...

In live streaming on its digital platforms, Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 family. The Future Of Gaming event was confirmed a few...
Read more
newskenyan -

Playstation 5: all games announced for the next generation of the...

During the online event held by Sony held on Thursday afternoon (11) to make the PS5 official, the company took the opportunity to give...
Read more
newskenyan -

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 is announced with 30,000 mAh and...

The portable chargers market has just gained another option, as Xiaomi recently announced the Mi Power Bank 3, which brings several differentials in robust...
Read more
newskenyan -

It’s official! Xiaomi announces Mi Band 5 with larger AMOLED screen...

The wait is over, at least in the Chinese market. Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi Band 5 in the Chinese market, as is...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,706FansLike
3,480FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Burundi bans secular music in public to mourn Nkurunzinza, family admitted...

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
To mourn Nkurunzinza, Burundi’s Council of Ministers has suspended playing of music in bars and social gathering. In the news press release, the Ministers banned...
Read more

Zoom admits suspending user accounts after ‘Chinese government demand’

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Video communications company Zoom has admitted suspending its users’ accounts and ending meetings related to the anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square after the Chinese...
Read more

Kalenjin elders reject DP Ruto’s ritual ceremony

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kalenjin elders from the Talai clan have come out firmly rejecting DP Ruto's ritual ceremony. According to them, the ritual ceremony that was on...
Read more

Government lifts ban on conventions held in private hotels

News Laiza Maketso -
The government has, for the moment, eased a ban on meetings held in private hotels. While tabling the budget on Thursday in the National Assembly,...
Read more

Wetangula retains his Ford Kenya leadership position after gazette notice recalled

News Connie Mukenyi -
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has retained his position as the Ford Kenya leader in a new turn of events. This was after Ann Ndiritu,...
Read more

Burundi’s cabinet convenes meeting to deliberate on the way forward after...

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
On Thursday, Burundi held an extraordinary meeting to deliberate on the way forward following the demise of President Nkurunziza. After the death of the long-serving...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke