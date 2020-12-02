Google Maps mimics news feed and Facebook likes

O Google presented, this Tuesday (01), its new news feed for the Maps – which is quite similar to the Facebook or any other vertical feed. The new aesthetic displays user posts related to a particular location, and can be found on the “Explore” tab of the company’s map application.

In addition to making publications more relevant, the new Google feed allows users to interact with publications through likes (yes, in the best style of the Zuckerberg network), but there is no space for comments.

The idea is to facilitate the viewing of important information about an area or establishment, such as recent and reliable news or recommendations.

In this space, it will also be possible to find posts made by business owners (via Google My Business) – which represents yet another action by Google to leverage its management hub with a primary focus on small and medium entrepreneurs.

As much as previously it was already possible to follow establishments of interest, the novelty intends to take it a step further by offering this information to those who are not necessarily accompanying a specific company.

According to Google, the new feed has doubled the number of views in publications of this type (in preliminary tests). Initially, the company will focus its efforts on highlighting publications from food and beverage businesses.

The feature arrives today from around the world to Maps apps for Android and iPhone (iOS).

With information: Google