Google Meet allows you to check audio and video before each call

It even looks like a ritual. When an online meeting starts, a participant always realizes that his camera is not working or that his microphone is muted. That’s why the Google Meet is receiving a feature to alleviate these problems: a button that allows the user to test video and audio before the call.

The button, identified as “Check your audio and video” in the English version, appears just below the transmission screen. When clicked, Google Meet performs a sequence of tests that allows the user to find out if there are any problems with their camera or microphone before the transmission begins.

With the new feature, Google Meet is able to point out, for example, if the microphone is not picking up sound (it can happen when the equipment has a physical mute button, for example) or if it is amplifying some background noise.

Other examples: the user can also find out if his webcam is out of focus or if it is generating a very dark image.

In addition to pointing out the flaw, Google Meet can show tips for solving the problem, such as guiding the user to give permission for the browser to access their camera or microphone.

The novelty is being made available to Google Meet on various services, such as the Google Workspace and G Suite versions.

However, the Android Police notes that the new button appears to be limited to the web version of Google Meet. In fact, Google did not mention making the feature available in the tool’s Android and iOS apps.

In any case, this is still a good step forward. The button started to be released this week and will be available to all users within 15 days, according to Google.