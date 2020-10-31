Home Technology Tech news Google Meet allows you to exchange background image in the web version
TechnologyTech news

Google Meet allows you to exchange background image in the web version

By kenyan

Long awaited resource was already present in the rival Zoom Meetings and starts to reach Meet users from today

O Google continues to expand the functions of the Meet, your app for online video conferencing, and has just announced a long-awaited feature – already present at rival Zoom Meetings: personalizing the background during a meeting. Initially, this option is only available for the web version of the service.

The news comes just over a month after the announcement of the function that allows you to blur the background of the video, and is a great option for those who do not have a nice bookcase to display during work calls.

The background can be selected from a Google library or uploaded by the user on Chrome OS or the Chrome browser for Windows and Mac. The function is not available for educational plan customers, and Android and iOS applications must receive the resource “soon”.

Using custom background on Google Meet

When customized backgrounds are available to you, you can find the option “Change background” in the menu represented by three vertical points, in the lower service bar, as shown in the image below.

From there, you can decide whether to blur the background of your video or use another background to hide what’s around you.

With information: Google

Related news

Tech news

LG prepares Project B cell with roll-up screen for 2021

kenyan -
Project B can take a ride on technologies presented by LG at CES 2014 and that became real products only this year LG should launch...
Read more
Tech news

Android may change clock to daylight saving time this Sunday (1st)

kenyan -
End of daylight saving time can still cause confusion on cell phones; Google recommends manual configuration to avoid errors O Google warned, on Friday...
Read more
Tech news

Samsung app finds lost cell phones and other Galaxy devices

kenyan -
Named SmartThings Find, Samsung's new feature is able to find even phones and tablets that are offline Samsung made official on Friday (30) the launch...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Back to school: CS Kagwe and CS Magoha hold meeting to...

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases. Despite this development, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry...
Read more

Moses Kuria reveals why Uhuru is pushing Ruto to oppose the...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind Deputy resident William Ruto opposing the government's moves including...
Read more

Another teacher succumbs to Covid-19, KUPPET calls for schools closure

News Tracy Nabwile -
A high school teacher succumbed to Covid-19 complications while receiving treatment at a Nakuru hospital. This is the second teacher to succumb to the...
Read more

DP Ruto’s bodyguards protect him from attack (PHOTOS)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto's bodyguards were forced to save him after a man attempted to assault him on Friday the 30th of October 2020...
Read more

Kenya responds to reports of interfering with Tanzania elections

Africa Stanley Kasee -
The government of Kenya has responded to reports that it has interfered with the Tanzanian elections. According to an unverified report that has gone viral,...
Read more

BBC confirms Larry Madwo’s replacement as the Business Editor

News Connie Mukenyi -
BBC Africa confirmed on Friday the 30th of October that Zawadi Mudibo would replace media sensation Larry Madowo as the Business Editor. Through an internal...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke