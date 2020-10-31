Google Meet allows you to exchange background image in the web version

Long awaited resource was already present in the rival Zoom Meetings and starts to reach Meet users from today

O Google continues to expand the functions of the Meet, your app for online video conferencing, and has just announced a long-awaited feature – already present at rival Zoom Meetings: personalizing the background during a meeting. Initially, this option is only available for the web version of the service.

The news comes just over a month after the announcement of the function that allows you to blur the background of the video, and is a great option for those who do not have a nice bookcase to display during work calls.

The background can be selected from a Google library or uploaded by the user on Chrome OS or the Chrome browser for Windows and Mac. The function is not available for educational plan customers, and Android and iOS applications must receive the resource “soon”.

Using custom background on Google Meet

When customized backgrounds are available to you, you can find the option “Change background” in the menu represented by three vertical points, in the lower service bar, as shown in the image below.

From there, you can decide whether to blur the background of your video or use another background to hide what’s around you.

With information: Google