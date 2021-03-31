Google Meet extends free and unlimited calls until June 2021

Google has announced that it will extend the exemption from paying for longer calls at Google Meet until June 2021. The original idea was to restrict the use of the tool to meetings of up to 60 minutes, but the company has given up on this imposition to help people during social isolation.

In March last year, Google said that the premium features of Hangouts, which later became Meet, would be free for all G Suite customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the advantages are holding meetings with up to 250 people, streaming video and saving call recordings in Drive.

We’re continuing unlimited #GoogleMeet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through June 2021 for Gmail accounts → https://t.co/fqBTmoNPBW pic.twitter.com/Ax0fmbRvqr – Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 30, 2021

When Meet became free for home users and integrated with Gmail, Search Giant said it would not impose the limitation until September 30, a deadline that has now been extended. In addition to the features already mentioned, it will also be possible to use features such as background blur, layout mosaic with up to 50 people on the screen simultaneously, conference broadcasting by Chromecast and integration with the email client on the web and official apps.

Meets continues with unlimited resources

With this announcement, there will be no interruption in the way consumers make video calls with Google products. The extension also meets the desires of teachers and students from countries such as the United States, which close classes in the middle of the year to enjoy the summer holidays.

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Google to rapidly improve its videoconferencing software to support the demands, especially in the corporate environment. At the time, the company announced that Google Meet would be free for personal Gmail accounts, including for longer meetings. It was the way the company found to contribute to bringing people together in such a delicate moment.

