Home Technology Tech news Google Meet improves simultaneous video call rooms
TechnologyTech news

Google Meet improves simultaneous video call rooms

By kenyan

Simultaneous Meet rooms are provided to time group sessions and ask a moderator for help

Simultaneous rooms for group sessions in the Google Meet are reaching more customers, including Google Workspace Essentials users. The company also announced, on Thursday (19), that it will include new features to improve the usability of these spaces, such as the possibility of asking a moderator for help.

Google Meet (Image: Bruno Gall De Blasi / Tecnoblog)

Presented at the beginning of October, the simultaneous rooms offer a reserved environment that allows to separate participants from a meeting into groups. This is a feature that first arrived at competitor Zoom Meetings, and is very useful for school work or business dynamics.

Initially, the feature was introduced for G Suite Enterprise for Education customers – and already at the time of launch, Google said it planned to implement the timer and call for help features, which were announced on Thursday.

Ask for help in simultaneous Google Meet rooms

With the “Ask for help” option, participants in a meeting will be able to draw the moderator’s attention during the time they are inside a simultaneous room. In this way, it is possible to enlist the help of a teacher, mediator or boss during a group session.

The moderator views the request on a panel, even if he is outside the room, and can enter it to answer the call.

Set a timer for simultaneous rooms

With the stopwatch / countdown, it is possible to set a specific time for participants to be together in group sessions. During this time, users will be able to see a banner to keep track of how much time is left, and they will also be notified when 30 seconds are left.

After the countdown ends, Meet asks participants to return to the main video call.

Finally, Google also announces that the simultaneous rooms gain support for participation via telephone, and says that in a few weeks, anonymous users may also be added to the group sessions.

The new Meet features begin shipping today to all users of Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, G Suite Business and Enterprise for Education plans.

With information: Google

Related news

Xiaomi MIUI 12 changes the look of the volume controls and turns on / off

Tech news kenyan -
Xiaomi interface based on Android, has less rounded volume bars and on / off control reminiscent of iOS Xiaomi has released a new beta version...
Read more

Amazon launches new generation of Echo Frames with Alexa

Tech news kenyan -
Update promises to increase battery life and improve sound quality in Amazon smart glasses THE Amazon announced, this Thursday (19), a new generation of Echo...
Read more

YouTube will keep 100% of revenue on smaller channel ads

Tech news kenyan -
After changing terms of service, YouTube will be able to show ads on small channels that are not in the Partner Program YouTube found a...
Read more
Load more

Trending

MOH introduces new directive for travellers within Kenya

News Laiza Maketso -
The Ministry of Health has given out a new set of measures regarding travellers coming or going out of the country. This move comes in...
Read more

Uhuru meets Ruto for 3 hours, collection of signatures for...

News Tracy Aime -
Sources have revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto had a 3-hour meeting at state house. The Deputy President arrived at State...
Read more

Magoha’s bodyguard sexually assaults NMG journalist (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has yet again found himself in another scandal when his bodyguard assaulted Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists on Thursday...
Read more

8 things that make you wake up in the middle of...

Health kenyan -
Everyone has their own reasons for staying up late. Whether to work on unfinished schoolwork, catch up deadline work, or is waiting video...
Read more

FC Porto: Felipe Anderson pushed to the exit

football kenyan -
On loan from West Ham to FC Porto during the end of the summer transfer window, Felipe Anderson did not see the light of...
Read more

Principal in Bungoma school succumbs to Covid-19

News Tracy Aime -
Covid-19 has claimed the life of yet another school principal. Charles Mwaria, the principal of Sikusi Boys High School, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke