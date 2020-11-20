Google Meet improves simultaneous video call rooms

Simultaneous Meet rooms are provided to time group sessions and ask a moderator for help

Simultaneous rooms for group sessions in the Google Meet are reaching more customers, including Google Workspace Essentials users. The company also announced, on Thursday (19), that it will include new features to improve the usability of these spaces, such as the possibility of asking a moderator for help.

Google Meet (Image: Bruno Gall De Blasi / Tecnoblog)

Presented at the beginning of October, the simultaneous rooms offer a reserved environment that allows to separate participants from a meeting into groups. This is a feature that first arrived at competitor Zoom Meetings, and is very useful for school work or business dynamics.

Initially, the feature was introduced for G Suite Enterprise for Education customers – and already at the time of launch, Google said it planned to implement the timer and call for help features, which were announced on Thursday.

Ask for help in simultaneous Google Meet rooms

With the “Ask for help” option, participants in a meeting will be able to draw the moderator’s attention during the time they are inside a simultaneous room. In this way, it is possible to enlist the help of a teacher, mediator or boss during a group session.

The moderator views the request on a panel, even if he is outside the room, and can enter it to answer the call.

Set a timer for simultaneous rooms

With the stopwatch / countdown, it is possible to set a specific time for participants to be together in group sessions. During this time, users will be able to see a banner to keep track of how much time is left, and they will also be notified when 30 seconds are left.

After the countdown ends, Meet asks participants to return to the main video call.

Finally, Google also announces that the simultaneous rooms gain support for participation via telephone, and says that in a few weeks, anonymous users may also be added to the group sessions.

The new Meet features begin shipping today to all users of Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, G Suite Business and Enterprise for Education plans.

