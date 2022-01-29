Google Messages will finally allow you to disable the zoom gesture

Google Messages works on a switch to disable pinch zoom in conversations. Code found in the test version of the application this Thursday (27) shows that the function is under construction and may finally prevent users from expanding fonts by accident.

It was the 9to5Google website that discovered the novelty, contained in version 20220121 of the messaging application. The addition, which appears in the settings menu, basically lets you turn pinch gestures on or off to increase conversation size.

It is a fact that the function of zooming with a pinch gesture is useful for certain occasions, such as when the chat is difficult to follow in a smaller size. However, accidental adjustments are recurrent in the messenger, and can be annoying on a daily basis.

Testers will likely be the first to try the Google Messages switch. It shouldn’t take long, though, before everyone can toggle the feature on and off right from the settings menu.

It is therefore worth keeping an eye out for updates released on the Play Store.