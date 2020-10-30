Google One will soon integrate a VPN in its offer

Google One subscribers who have opted for the 2TB offer will soon be able to enjoy a VPN connection in addition to their storage.

Google wants to protect your privacy and your personal data. The Mountain View firm has just announced its Google One online storage service will soon include a VPN connection. The service will be offered at no additional cost to subscribers who have subscribed to the offer invoiced at around ten euros per month for 2 TB of storage.

By integrating this new service into Google One, Google hopes to further strengthen the security of its users who will thus be able to encrypt all web traffic from their Android smartphone regardless of the application or the browser used. This will be particularly useful for those who have become accustomed to connecting to potentially insecure public Wi-Fi hotspots. Google VPN activation will be done directly from the application.

Google One’s VPN will be available in the United States in the coming weeks and should arrive in other countries thereafter. First launched on Android, it will arrive on iOS, Windows and macOS in the coming months.

Source: Google