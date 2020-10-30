Home Technology Tech news Google One will soon integrate a VPN in its offer
TechnologyTech news

Google One will soon integrate a VPN in its offer

By kenyan

Google One subscribers who have opted for the 2TB offer will soon be able to enjoy a VPN connection in addition to their storage.

Google wants to protect your privacy and your personal data. The Mountain View firm has just announced its Google One online storage service will soon include a VPN connection. The service will be offered at no additional cost to subscribers who have subscribed to the offer invoiced at around ten euros per month for 2 TB of storage.

By integrating this new service into Google One, Google hopes to further strengthen the security of its users who will thus be able to encrypt all web traffic from their Android smartphone regardless of the application or the browser used. This will be particularly useful for those who have become accustomed to connecting to potentially insecure public Wi-Fi hotspots. Google VPN activation will be done directly from the application.

Google One’s VPN will be available in the United States in the coming weeks and should arrive in other countries thereafter. First launched on Android, it will arrive on iOS, Windows and macOS in the coming months.

Source: Google

Related news

Tech news

Sony updates its PlayStation app on iOS and Android

kenyan -
The Sony console mobile app has just been updated. It adopts a new interface, supports voice chat and now integrates the PlayStation Store....
Read more
Tech news

Xiaomi Poco X3 and Moto G9 Plus receive augmented reality from Google

kenyan -
List of devices compatible with Google Play Services for AR won 12 new smartphones THE Xiaomi Poco X3 it's the Moto G9 Plus are the...
Read more
Tech news

Spotify exceeds 300 million users, but suffers loss

kenyan -
Spotify grew in active users per month and also in subscribers, but that did not prevent the loss of 101 million euros Spotify released its...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Brazilian among dead in attack on Nice basilica

World kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Brazilian is one of the victims of the attack on the...

World kenyan -
Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Moses Kuria warns President Uhuru against having contested BBI process, claims...

News Alfred Kiura -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta against listening to those who are pushing for a contested process to...
Read more

Woman in Voi seeks shelter inside a hollow tree with her...

News Connie Mukenyi -
A woman in Voi county has been forced to live with her children inside a hollow tree in the middle of nowhere after circumstances...
Read more

Russia records record of covid-19 cases and deaths in one day

World kenyan -
Mourners gather near grave diggers using personal protective equipment (PPE) that bury a victim of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a...
Read more

Sisters barred for not wearing a mask stab 27 safely in...

World kenyan -
Victim was hospitalized and is in stable health Image: Getty Images Two sisters were arrested for...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke