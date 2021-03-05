Google owner has Wolverine project that promises superhuman hearing

THE Alphabet may be exploring the future of hearing in a project codenamed “Wolverine”. According to information revealed by the Insider, the owner of Google is looking for tools to isolate people’s voices in crowded environments to make it easier to focus on just one voice when there is speech overlap. Like the powers of the character in the X-Men saga, the device would be able to provide users with superhuman hearing.

According to the sources heard by the vehicle, who did not have their identity revealed, Alphabet’s research team would have already developed several prototypes for the project, from devices that covered the whole ear to others arranged above it. The informants also report that the tests have been taking place seriously since 2018, and would have already won the approval of co-founder Sergey Brin.

The first devices tended to be large due to the many built-in microphones, but the goal is to make the accessory smaller and smaller. Still according to the Insider, people working in the hearing technology industry would have joined the team, including experts from Starkey Hearing Technologies and Eargo.

A promising business

There are already companies in the segment developing solutions minimally close to the aspirations of the Wolverine project, but the one that touches the most is Whisper, a hearing aid startup that uses artificial intelligence to create a kind of “sound separation engine” that improves the reception of audio from your customers, reducing ambient noise.

The rumors also indicate that Alphabet could bet on several models compatible with the technology of audio separation, thus building a much broader and more promising business. However, it is still unclear what extra applications the project may have.

With information: Insider