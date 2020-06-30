Google Pay becomes available again in the Contacts app in the USA

And it looks like Google is backing off the decision to remove support for Google Pay in the “Contacts” app, as recently the feature was seen working in the U.S., allowing money to be sent or received without using the GP app directly.

Many users report that it is possible to make use of Pay, but it is not yet possible to know if the new implementation will encompass all or is it just a test phase without continuity, since other apps that were compatible have not been supported again, such as Gmail and Messaging.

In the first image, it is possible to see the update that was released by Google on the 17th, where the “Contacts” application stopped offering this support, which allowed to use the resource directly from the program, needing to use the separate app to perform such action. .

In the second capture, you can see that Google Pay can be used directly from Google Assistant, an interesting and unexpected alternative, especially considering the recent removal. According to the Android Police, even though the transaction has not been approved, it may be that it will kick-start the return of that function.

In practice, there is still the mystery of what Google is planning with this new feature, but it’s good to keep an eye on the updates changelog to see if support will officially return or not, as well as whether improvements are being made to ensure it works as it should. expected.

So, dear reader, are you managing to use Google Pay in the Contacts or Google Assistant app? If so, tell us in the comments.