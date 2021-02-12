Google Photos Introduces New Video Editing Features

Google Photos integrates new editing functions into its video editor and offers its Google One subscribers effects and retouching functions in principle reserved for Pixel smartphones.

While Google Photos inaugurated a few months ago new photo editing functions on Android, Google is attacking this time the video editor integrated into its application. Completely revamped, the new video editor which already allowed to reduce, stabilize or rotate your clips gains new features.

You can now use it to crop your videos, adjust their perspective, add filters or even modulate certain parameters such as brightness, contrast or saturation. In total, Google Photos now embeds around thirty editing tools to magnify the scenes that you have immortalized.

All of these new video editing features are being rolled out in the iOS version of Google Photos and should arrive on Android in the coming weeks.

Google also took this opportunity to announce that certain photo editing functions specific to its Pixel smartphones, in particular those concerning the retouching of Portrait mode (blur, portrait lighting) would be offered on the devices of users subscribed to its storage service. Google One. These editing functions can be applied to both recently taken photos and older photos, even if they were not captured using portrait mode.

Google One members will also have access to new effects made possible thanks to the Machine Learning. These super filters (dynamic suggestions, sky suggestions) automatically suggested by the application will allow them to make complex adjustments very simply in a single operation.

All of these effects will be deployed for users subscribed to Google One in the coming days. To take advantage of it, you will obviously need to install the latest Google Photos update and have a device equipped with at least 3 GB of RAM and running at least Android 8.0.

Source: Google