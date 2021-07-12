Google Pixel 6 gains new concept and has screen details and chipset leaked

After the public’s lukewarm reception with the Pixel 5, which has abandoned the premium segment to focus on the user experience with intermediate hardware, there is a lot of anticipation around Pixel 6, Google’s next flagship that promises to keep the focus on the experience, but this time with more powerful settings. Possibly adopting a peculiar and eye-catching design, the device has just had a series of leaks.

In addition to receiving new details from the displays used in the two models of the line, the phone gained news about the processing set, designed to follow the optimizations seen on the iPhone, in addition to having a new, more realistic concept disclosed, which shows a differentiated look clearer.

Whitechapel, Google’s 1st custom chipset

In addition to advanced research on quantum processors, Google has worked in the past with its own chips for image processing and Artificial Intelligence functions, but this will be the first time the company has developed a complete chipset for the Pixel line. Known by the codename “Whitechapel”, or even by the code “GS101” (Google Silicon 101), the novelty will be focused on optimization rather than performance.

Details about the component were revealed by previous leaks, but now more complete information has been released by the website WCCFTech. It is known that the GS101 will be produced in partnership with Samsung, using technologies seen in the Exynos family of the South Korean giant, such as the 5LPE 5nm lithograph.

The chip will feature eight cores, including two Cortex-A78 high performance, two Cortex-A76 also aimed at high performance, and four Cortex-A55 low power. The combination is believed to bring the Whitechapel closer to the Snapdragon 870, rather than the Snapdragon 888, especially given the absence of ARM’s most powerful core, the Cortex-X1.

The graphics processing would be on account of Mali-G78, same GPU of Exynos 2100 from Samsung, but with superior performance thanks to fine adjustments of the search giant. The big secret of Google’s solution, however, is the greater investment in the integration of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence resources, in addition to the aforementioned optimization.

Other than that, complete control of software and hardware should allow the company to deliver an even more consistent experience, with benefits like five years of major system upgrades, as speculated recently.

Samsung to provide OLED panels of the line

Another point touched by the leaks is the screen of the new Pixels. The standard model would feature a 6.4-inch Samsung-supplied AMOLED display, while the Pro variant would be more generous with a 6.71-inch display and flexible P-OLED panel manufactured by LG, a point denied by the leaker Ross Young, known for having direct contact with the industry.

We hear both phones will use panels from Samsung Display. The 6 will have a rigid OLED display which should help keep the cost down. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 9, 2021

young suggests that, in fact, both panels would be supplied by Samsung, which would give greater consistency in the image quality of the two devices. The leaker also reinforces that the traditional Pixel 6 would adopt a rigid AMOLED display, which would keep the price lower due to the greater ease of manufacture of this type of screen.

Pixel 6 gains new realistic concept

Finally, the channel TechDroider disseminated through social networks a very realistic concept of the supposed design of the Pixel 6, to the point of causing confusion in certain vehicles, which they believed to be a real image. The material tries to idealize Google’s phone in full scale, compared to a user’s hand, thus showing the device more clearly.

The screen should look very similar to modern premium models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with thin symmetrical edges and a discreet centered hole to accommodate the selfie camera. Meanwhile, the rear will feature a two-color finish and a huge camera module on top, equipped with the model’s speculated three sensors, including the new periscope lens.