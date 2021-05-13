Google Pixel 6 looks bold in renderings created from leaks

The Google Pixel 6 is not expected to be announced until the third quarter of 2021, but it looks like the first leaks from the next search giant phone have already started to appear. Youtuber Jon Prosser released renderings created from information he obtained from sources he says are reliable.

Prosser got help from a designer, who identified himself only as Ian, to create the images of what his source says is the sixth generation of Google’s cell phone. In addition to the smartphone, there is also a smartwatch, this one with less details to question, since it is a round watch with a relatively simple look.

The smartphone, on the other hand, is quite weird. Gigante das Buscas has never created anything with such a bold visual identity. The front part is very credible, with minimal edges and a centralized hole at the top for the front camera. The fingerprint reader must be under the screen, which indicates the use of OLED panel, already used in the Pixel 5, which however has a biometric rear sensor.

On the back, too, is the big point that raises doubts between journalists and Google fans. The look of the Pixel 6 obtained by Prosser has three colors, with a double tone on the back cover itself, divided by the camera module that goes up or down to the sides, occupying an entire horizontal band. There are, apparently, three cameras plus the flash in this module, considerably skipped.

According to the source of Prosser, Google plans to launch a Pixel 6 and a Pixel 6 Pro, and this second would be different only in size, at least in the visual question.

But is it really?

Prosser does not have a very reliable track record, despite getting some information right now and then. And the questions won the social networks during this Thursday (13), until another leaker appeared to help to clarify the history a little.

“I can independently confirm that the renderings of the Pixel 6 are correct in design, but not in color,” wrote Max Weinbach, a journalist with a considerably better background than Prosser’s. “Pixel Watch, too”, then added, in another publication, about the watch being also visually correct, except for the colors.

Considering that there are still about four months to go before the launch of the Pixel 6, we cannot rule out that the design obtained by Prosser is totally incorrect. But it is necessary to remember that there is a good chance that both the source of the youtuber and that of Weinbach have confirmed only one of the schemes that would have been considered by Google for the sixth generation of its smartphone.

Gigante das Buscas has not commented on the matter so far, despite Prosser’s history of being disproved the same day by leaking inaccurate information on his YouTube channel.

