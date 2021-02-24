Google Pixel detects car accident and helps save owner

An owner of a Google Pixel 4 XL was rescued from an accident with the help of his cell phone. According to the report published on Reddit, the smartphone triggered emergency services shortly after a loader slid off a bluff in the United States. The aid arrived with the help of a tool available on the phones of the Google that detects car accidents.

Details of the accident were shared on Monday (22). The user upostnospam identified as Chuck Walker says he was on the loader when he slid off a bluff and fell headlong into a ravine. He also says that he does not remember exactly how it all happened.

“I just remember waking up in horrible pain, struggling to breathe,” he said. “I screamed for help, knowing it was useless when I heard a voice coming from the only headset that stayed in place. To my surprise, he was an emergency dispatcher! ”

How did Google Pixel detect the accident?

The rescue was due to the Google Pixel car accident detection tool, enabled by the user a few weeks before the unexpected. Even though Walker was unconscious and without access to his cell phone, the smartphone itself called the 911 phone number so that emergency personnel could help him.

“[O despachante de emergência] he told me that help was on the way and that they had already contacted my wife, ”he reported. Then it wasn’t long before firefighters from the Southern Platte Fire Protection District arrived to rescue him from the incident.

This is possible thanks to a function that is available on Google Pixel 3, 4, 4a, 4a 5G and 5. The manufacturer explains that, when detecting a possible accident, the phone will send alerts to the user to know if he needs help. Then, the cell phone owner will have to choose two alternatives: call emergency services or cancel the call.

If the user does not respond within 60 seconds, the cell phone will automatically attempt to trigger the rescue on speakerphone to report the accident. The approximate location will also be shared so that the teams reach the location of the incident.

“‘Car crash detection’ does not work in airplane mode, even when ‘Battery Saver’ is enabled,” says the Google support page. “This feature only works in the country of the smartphone chip and does not work in roaming.” The function is also disabled by default.

Walker also says he had fractures in seven ribs and four thoracic vertebrae. “The accident occurred in the depths of my property and nobody expected me to return for a few hours,” he says. “It would have been a miserable wait.”

With information: 9to5Google, Google and Reddit