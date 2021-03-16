Google Play follows Apple and reduces rate in part of app earnings

In a decision similar to that of Apple, Google announced that it will reduce the fee charged to developers. On June 1, the Play Store commission on part of the revenue from apps on the platform will drop from 30% to 15%. The new fee is only valid for earnings up to US $ 1 million – billing above this limit remains at a rate of 30%.

Google claims that 97% of developers are already exempt from fees for not using their payment system. For the minority that is charged, the company says the reduction will help increase the reach of apps. According to the company, 99% of developers with paid apps will see the rate drop by half.

In the announcement about the move, Google pointed out that while small developers are the main beneficiaries, the move will also help help owners of larger applications. This is because the 30% fee will be considered only on the amount in excess of the initial US $ 1 million.

It is at this point that the method adopted by the company differs from that of Apple, which announced the reduction in November 2020. The App Store fee has been reduced to 15% only for developers with revenues of up to $ 1 million. As a result, anyone who earns more than $ 1 million on iOS pays a 30% commission on the entire amount.

Google is criticized by Epic Games

Epic Games, which accuses app stores of having anti-competitive practices, said reducing the rate on the Play Store is not enough. The company had previously pointed out that the reduction made by Apple was a “calculated move” to avoid antitrust investigations. Now, the owner of Fortnite, claims that Google’s decision doesn’t get to the root of the problem.

For Epic, “either 15% or 30%” fee, the point is that developers are forced to use Google’s payment service. “Android needs to be fully open to competition, with a level playing field between platforms, application developers and service providers,” says the company.

Google, meanwhile, claims that the new fee rule is a fair approach that aligns with its mission to help all developers succeed. The company promises to release more details about the measure in the coming months.

With information: TechCrunch.