Google Play Updates and Improves Android Password Manager

Another update to the Google Play system arrived on Android phones, smartwatches, smart TVs and other devices in the company’s ecosystem this week. Still with the plan to be more transparent about the news, the owner of Sistema do Robô revealed that the native password manager has been improved, now allowing the manual inclusion of credentials, there is a new login method for Android TV and more.

Normally, adding new entries to Google’s password manager depends on the tool’s automatic detection. However, with the new update, users will no longer be held hostage to this verification and will be able to manually add logins and passwords to the system and have them synchronized across multiple devices.

In addition, Google account login on smart TVs with Android TV system has become easier. Google doesn’t go into details about the new login method, so it remains to wait until the update arrives to see what’s new.

Other news include:

Improved the support experience for Google Account to deliver more relevant content from the input method;

The Wallet reception screen has been improved;

There are new tools for app developers to implement features like ads, analytics tools, diagnostics, machine learning and artificial intelligence;

When does the update arrive?

These and other news are part of version 22.02.03 of Google Play Services and 28.8 of Google Play Store. Both started shipping on January 14th, but like any other update, the build is delivered gradually and may not have reached your device yet.

If you want to check what’s new, make sure the Google Play system is up to date on your phone. For that, go to Settings > About and tap “Update Google Play system” (the path may vary depending on the device brand or model). If the packages are not available, it remains to wait for the release of Google.