Google presents new iOS 14 widgets to enrich your iPhone interface

Google continues to seize the new opportunities offered by iOS 14 to promote its own services a little more. The Mountain View giant is currently developing widgets to be positioned on the interfaces of our iPhone.

In a few hours, or even days, you will be able to add new Google widgets to your iOS 14 interface. After having released one for GMail at the very beginning of the week and, previously, quick access versions to Google Pictures, YouTube Music or its official search app, Google passes the third. He announces the imminent arrival of widgets for his apps Drive and Fit. They are already available in some countries and are being rolled out to the rest of the planet, stay tuned if you are interested in these two.

That of Chromium is however very complete since you can access, among other things, bookmarks, a QR code scanner or even open a browser window in private mode, all with a simple push of the thumb.

