Google Recorder updated to verse 1.2 and receives voice integration with the Assistant

As part of the package of news released yesterday for the Pixel line, Google released an update to its Recorder app with several news related to sharing transcripts of recordings, as well as integrations to control the features of the app through Google Assistente.

Version 1.2 of Google Recorder now allows users to save the generated text from the audios directly to Google Docs. Before, it was only possible to send the content in the .m4a and .txt formats to Google Drive, which wasn’t necessarily bad, but the ability to create a new document without having to copy text from another file makes the experience even better.

In addition, the Recorder can be controlled directly by google assistant, through the commands “start voice recording”, “stop voice recording”, “save recording with title” and then say the title in question, and “search voice recordings by” with a keyword, with will perform an advanced search for content.

The upgrade to Google Recorder is available for Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4 XL through the Play Store, but integration with Google Assistant only works on the latest company models. The recorder can also be installed via APK, found at this link apk mirror website. However, this version adopts the .apkm format, different package from the common one.

To install it on your smartphone, it is necessary to make use of the APKMirror Installer, found at this link, site application that performs the reading and installation of packages of the type. It is worth remembering, however, that this is a risky process, with the risk of possible security breaches and critical errors. Therefore, The AllCellular is not responsible problems caused by the installation.

In addition to the new features, Google also released the June security package yesterday, having detailed all bugs and bugs fixed in its monthly security bulletin. Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 line has already received the new patch, showing the commitment of the manufacturer with its new flagships.

