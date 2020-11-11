Home Technology Tech news Google releases pizza.new, photoshop.new domains and more shortcuts
Google releases pizza.new, photoshop.new domains and more shortcuts

By kenyan

Google list for addresses ending in “.new” has been updated and now has almost 250 shortcuts

Google already uses domains with a “.new” ending as shortcuts to services like Calendar and Drive tools like Documents and Spreadsheets. The company has also been offering the option to other companies for some time and has now expanded the list of short addresses. It now has almost 250 shortcuts, including pizza.new and photoshop.new.

In the most recent update, Google included more than 60 new shortcuts for third parties. The ones that stand out the most are pizza.new, which leads to the Domino’s pizzeria website, and photoshop.new or photo.new, which lead to the Adobe Photoshop Express page. The company also created paper.new, which targets the Dropbox collaborative platform.

With the expansion, the option was even released for competitors of Microsoft tools: Word (docx.new and word.new), Excel (excel.new), PowerPoint (powerpoint.new, ppt.new, pptx.new) and Teams (teams.new). Options are also available for services like eBay (shop.new), Discord (discord.new) and GitHub (gist.new and github.new). The full list of shortcuts is available on this link.

With information: Android Police.

