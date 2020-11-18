Google requires Chrome extensions to explain data collection

To provide more transparency, Google will force Chrome extensions to tell users what data is collected

Google announced an update to the Chrome extensions policy in order to provide more transparency to users. After defining, in 2019, that developers should request only necessary permissions for the extensions to work, the company said it will require more information about the data they collect.

As of January 18, 2021, the extension pages in the Chrome Web Store will show details based on information provided by the developers. In announcing the change, Google gave an example of a password manager that has access to personal and authentication data, in addition to browser activity.

The area on which data is collected will only begin to be displayed next year, but those responsible for the extensions can already indicate what information they need to keep them working. In the panel for developers, it is possible to point out that the tool needs data such as location and browsing history of users.

According to Google, claims will be required when publishing or updating an extension. In the event that an old extension is not updated and continues without the information, the Chrome Web Store will inform users that the developers of the tool have not yet certified that they comply with the limited use policy.

Google limits data usage

In addition to asking extensions to indicate what data they are collecting, Google has changed its policy for developers to ensure that they are not misusing the information. The company will require those responsible for extensions to declare that they do not sell data to third parties or use it for purposes unrelated to the tool.

The changes announced on Wednesday (18) are new measures to protect user data. In 2019, Google expanded requirements for developers to make Chrome extensions more secure. Now, the idea seems to be to offer more transparency to users. It remains to be seen how the company will monitor whether the practices are, in fact, being followed.

With information: Android Police, XDA Developers.