Home Technology news Google resumes efforts to abolish use of URLs with release of version...
Technologynews

Google resumes efforts to abolish use of URLs with release of version 85 of Chrome

By kenyan

In September 2018, Google unveiled its plans to abolish internet URLs. Company engineers reported how the addresses currently used are “difficult to read,” not working “as a good solution for converting the identity of a website.” The team said they were still working on simpler and safer alternatives, but that until then they did not know which and how to implement them.

Because it seems that the search giant managed to find a way, and started testing with flags in Chrome Canary and Chrome Dev to hide most urls, keeping only the main snippet, related to the identification of the site in question. To gain access to the full address, the user must hover over or tap the address bar, which will hide the content again after interacting with the page.

The new feature is available for Android and Windows in the Dev and Canary versions of Chrome, and flags must be enabled Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref on Hover And Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref on Interaction for them to take effect. It is worth remembering, however, that this is software under test, and numerous failures can occur, not being recommended its use as the main browser.

Related news

news

Almost there! Nvidia may launch RTX 3000 series in September with RTX 3080 and 3090 models

kenyan -
This week, photos of the possible look of Nvidia's new video card series were leaked, indicating a drastic design change with an elaborate cooling...
Read more
news

What’s new from Netflix this week [14/06/2020]

kenyan -
We've reached the beginning of another week, and with it we have announcements of what's new to the Netflix catalog. Among the highlights, we...
Read more
news

Galaxy A71 vs Note 10 Lite: Premium Intermediate Faces “Top” with S Pen | Comparative

kenyan -
Looking for a premium intermediary from Samsung and stayed in doubt between the Galaxy A71 or the Note 10 Lite? They are alike, but...
Read more
newskenyan -

Huawei Mate 40 should debut in October bringing Kirin 1000 chipset...

Despite all the trade tensions with the U.S. government and the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, The Chinese manufacturer Huawei continues to launch several smartphones around...
Read more
newskenyan -

PS5 is made official by Sony with futuristic design and titles...

In live streaming on its digital platforms, Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 family. The Future Of Gaming event was confirmed a few...
Read more
newskenyan -

Samsung announces that new QLED TVs will bring support to AMD...

After much mystery, we finally had the revelation of several news about the PlayStation 5. Not only have numerous games been shown that take...
Read more
newskenyan -

Galaxy A31 vs Redmi Note 8: new intermediate Samsung outperforms rival...

The Galaxy A31 is Samsung's latest bet in the mid-tier segment and has arrived at a rather salty price for a handset that is...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,713FansLike
3,482FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

CS applauds Kenyans for using Mutahi Kagwe in memes (VIDEO)

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
The ICT CS Joe Mucheru has applauded the meme community for using Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in their memes. The meme which has since...
Read more

Nightclub owner slams police over curfew raid in Nairobi

News Stanley Kasee -
A nightclub owner in Nairobi West took on the police in a viral rant after raiding the club, which also offers accommodation services. After the...
Read more

ODM to back Waiguru amidst impeachment motion

News Connie Mukenyi -
Sunday the 14th of June saw Junet Mohammed, Suna East MP, declare ODM's stand amidst the senate impeachment motion. This much-needed support comes days...
Read more

MP vows to lead citizens to rebel against curfew and social...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Sunday the 14th of June saw Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa vow to lead Kenyans into rebelling against the curfew and social distancing. He, however,...
Read more

Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face reopening

News Alfred Kiura -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has told parents that they have to bear the costs of acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) once schools reopen. Speaking...
Read more

400 Chinese nationals to return home over covid-19 fears

News Laiza Maketso -
About 400 Chinese will return home this week following the rising number of covid-19 infections in the country. The foreigners managed to acquire an order...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke