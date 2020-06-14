Google resumes efforts to abolish use of URLs with release of version 85 of Chrome

In September 2018, Google unveiled its plans to abolish internet URLs. Company engineers reported how the addresses currently used are “difficult to read,” not working “as a good solution for converting the identity of a website.” The team said they were still working on simpler and safer alternatives, but that until then they did not know which and how to implement them.

Because it seems that the search giant managed to find a way, and started testing with flags in Chrome Canary and Chrome Dev to hide most urls, keeping only the main snippet, related to the identification of the site in question. To gain access to the full address, the user must hover over or tap the address bar, which will hide the content again after interacting with the page.

The new feature is available for Android and Windows in the Dev and Canary versions of Chrome, and flags must be enabled Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref on Hover And Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref on Interaction for them to take effect. It is worth remembering, however, that this is software under test, and numerous failures can occur, not being recommended its use as the main browser.