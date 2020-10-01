Home Technology Tech news Google Stadia Pro receives Dead by Daylight, SuperHot, Celeste and more free...
Google Stadia Pro receives Dead by Daylight, SuperHot, Celeste and more free games in October

By kenyan

It’s October 1st (now!) And Google’s game streaming platform, Stadia, has just received new games for Stadia Pro plan subscribers that offer 4K resolution games with HDR, exclusive discounts and free games to play added every month.

For this month the Stadia Pro receives great hits from critics and audiences as the very popular Dead by Daylight between the streamers, in addition to the extremely challenging and award winning indie game Heavenlythe great SuperHot, Besides Human Fall Flat, Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris and Jotun: Valhalla Edition.

All six games are available for streaming right now, on the first of October and, as stated, you need to subscribe to the Stadia Pro plan, which is currently only available in countries in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. Check out the trailers and synopses of the games below.

Heavenly

Help Madeline face her inner demons on her journey to the top of Heavenly Mountain in this super sharp platform game from the creators of TowerFall. Unlock hundreds of painstaking challenges, discover complicated secrets and unravel the mystery of the mountain.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game (4×1) in which one player takes on the role of the Assassin while the other four play as Survivors, trying to escape the Assassin so as not to be caught, tortured and murdered.

The survivors play in third person and have the advantage of a better perception of the situation. The Assassin plays in the first person and is more focused on the prey.

SuperHot

In SUPERHOT, there is no division between strategy and chaos without limits; in this FPS game time passes only when you move. There is no regeneration of life. There is no ammunition in convenient locations. It’s just you, alone and unarmed, taking the weapons of the downed enemies to shoot, cut and dodge a volley of bullets in slow motion.

Human Fall Flat

Human: Fall Flat is a hilarious platform game with floating landscapes where you can play alone or online with up to 8 people. New free levels keep our vibrant community engaged.

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to the acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and the first four-player cooperative experience with Lara Croft. With stunning graphics and an unprecedented story, players have to work as a team to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve puzzles and avoid lethal traps. Throughout the adventure, players compete to earn treasures and powerful artefacts and the right to brag.

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Jotun is an action / exploration game based on Scandinavian mythology and totally hand-drawn. In Jotun, you are Thora, a Viking warrior who died a death without glories and now needs to prove her worth to the gods to be accepted into Valhalla. gods!

