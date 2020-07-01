Home Technology news Google starts testing Smart Compose on Gboard Beta for other apps
Technologynews

Google starts testing Smart Compose on Gboard Beta for other apps

By kenyan

As seen in Google’s email service, the implementation of Smart Compose brings the possibility of receiving suggestions for autocompleting typed texts, thus overcoming the limitation of being in a company service to use the function.

With this, the user will have the support of Smart Compose in typed texts also within third-party applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and more, making the function broader (which may also help to expand the service’s capacity). predict texts appropriately for users).

A point worth mentioning here is that at least for now, this novelty is limited to some users, it is not clear if there are any limitations related to the region where it is being offered (it was initially seen in India) or if it is linked to the specific account .

If you still want to use the Gboard Beta and check if it’s available to you, just download the new version directly from Google Play, if you already participate in the testing program (you can ask to participate here) or by installing the specific APK via the link below.

