Google Street View frees option to map streets using mobile

O Google released the option of Google Street View to map streets using your cell phone. According to the company this Thursday (3), users of the Android application will be able to send their own images made by smartphone, to further expand the reach of the company’s map service tool.

Google Street View app maps streets on mobile

The feature debut comes just a few weeks after the feature tests. With the Street View update for Android, users will be able to use their own phone’s camera to map the streets with the help of ARCore, Google’s technology for augmented reality (AR) features.

To use the function, simply access the “Create” tab in the Street View Android app and then choose the “Connected Photos” option (in free translation). According to Google, after the images are captured and sent by the user, the platform automatically prepares the content to be taken to Street View.

“Prior to this feature, you would normally need special 360-degree cameras to capture and publish Street View images,” they announced. “Now that anyone can create their own connected Street View photos, we can bring better maps to more people around the world, capturing places that are not on Google Maps or that have undergone rapid changes.”

The new feature is now available to Street View users in Canada (Toronto), Costa Rica, the United States (Austin and New York), Indonesia and Nigeria who have an Android phone compatible with ARCore. The novelty will arrive in other regions “soon”.

With information: Google