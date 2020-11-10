Home Technology Tech news Google Street View tests option to add photos with your phone
TechnologyTech news

Google Street View tests option to add photos with your phone

By kenyan

Street View application has released for some users the Direction Mode, which allows you to record videos with street routes

After photographing more than 15 million kilometers around the world, Google is expected to further increase the reach of Street View. That’s because the company plans to allow anyone to send images of street routes. The option is already being tested with some users and, instead of a 360º camera, it depends only on a cell phone.

A user of Reddit published a video of what was called Direction Mode. The feature appeared in the Street View application and, when enabled, opens the phone’s camera to start recording a video. The idea is to use the recording to share the route of a certain street with others on Google Maps.

There is still no information on how Google will guarantee the quality of videos made by users, nor how it will handle this material. One of the open questions involves details, such as faces and license plates. The tendency is that these areas of the images are blurred, as is already the case with captures made by the company.

In this first step, Street View appears to be manually reviewing images sent through the app. The user who shared the video on Reddit said he can see his contributions on the app, but they still don’t appear to everyone on Google Maps.

As with any feature under development, it is important to note that there is no confirmation that Google will, in fact, release the Street View feature for all users. Still, it is interesting to imagine how the option could benefit places with less circulation that have not yet been recorded in images on Maps.

With information: Android Central.

