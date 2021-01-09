Google: the next Nest Hub would have sleep tracking

Google could launch a new smart speaker model during this year. It would carry the Soli motion detector, especially for monitoring sleep.

A new version of the smart speaker with Nest Hub screen would be on the cards of Google, according to the site 9to5google.com. The sleep tracking functionality would make its appearance by relying on the Soli radar sensor which makes it possible to finely detect movements, especially at night.

Soli technology already equips the Pixel 4

Soli was first introduced by Google in 2015 but launched only in 2019 on the Pixel 4 smartphone. The latest Nest thermostat also uses it to wake up the screen when walking past. The Nest Hub would benefit from the same enrichments as the Pixel 4, namely a fine gesture control allowing to interact with content or to rotate a virtual dial, for example. A new line of Nest security cameras is also expected later this year.

While waiting for native sleep tracking on the Nest Hub, it’s already possible to ask Google Assistant how you slept the night before, or view your sleep summary when a compatible device is connected, like Fitbit watches. .

