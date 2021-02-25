Google TV has basic mode for those who do not want smart TV

Google TV will be the successor to Android TV on televisions sold around the world, but the interface for the operating system recently launched by the search giant also has a novelty apparently little expected by the public: a way to remove all smart features, called “Basic TV”.

When you choose a TV with smart features, you certainly expect them to work perfectly right from the start, a reality present in practically all TVs launched in recent years and over 32 inches. However, if someone is more interested in putting an Apple TV or other dongle on the device’s HDMI connection, the new basic mode offered by Google TV may be an alternative.

The novelty was found in a test version of the Android TV interface for TV devices and which is running on a dongle for this purpose, called ADT-3 – it is not for devices like the new Chromecast. The so-called “Basic TV” mode is offered at the time of the initial configuration of the TV and allows only the reception of live channels by the external antenna, in addition to the access of products connected to some of the ports, such as HDMI. Not even the Google Assistant, called from the remote, works.

User can switch between full and basic Google TV

During all the time with the TV with Google TV, the user can freely switch between modes. It is not clear whether removing the smart part of Smart TV also eliminates access to the built-in Chromecast that this operating system has, just as Android TV currently sells.

Once basic mode is activated, the only content displayed on the Google TV home screen is an icon called “Dashboard”. It features a horizontal gear and stripes, this is where the adjustments for hardware resources such as image, sound and channel tuning are located.

At the bottom of the interface is a very generous and colorful banner with the name of the platform and “The entertainment you love”, along with icons for famous streaming services like YouTube, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu. It seems like a playful way to remind the user that he is losing resources by continuing on “Basic TV”.

Currently manufacturers like Sony and TCL have models already announced with Google TV during CES days, in January this year, but it is not yet clear whether they will receive the feature. A representative of the search giant told 9to5Google that the basic mode is exclusive to the new platform and will not be taken to Android TV.

I don’t know about you, but I see use in “Basic TV” for times when the person bought the TV and is not familiar with the smart features, like the older ones. It is easier to just have the “change channel”, “volume button” and that’s it. Or for those who are concerned about privacy and no longer want a device listening to their conversations, with the microphone of the remote control.

With information: 9to5Google.