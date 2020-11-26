Home Technology Tech news Google TV loses integration with Netflix series and movies
Google TV loses integration with Netflix series and movies

By kenyan

One of the highlights of Google TV, launched with the new Chromecast in September, is the ease of choosing what to watch due to the integration of several streaming services on the home screen. However, less than two months after the arrival of the new interface, content from Netflix – one of the largest streaming services in the world – appears to be no longer available in the Android app.

The change was noticed after Netflix movies and series could not be added to the list of what to watch later on the smartphone app. In practice, users are no longer able to reproduce the exclusive content of the service, which houses original productions such as Stranger Things, Dark and O Gambito da Rainha.

The programming part that is also present in other services, such as Prime Video and Hulu, is still offered through other applications.

In a statement to the 9To5Google, Google explained that the level of integration varies according to the partner, but did not say whether the decision came from the company itself. See note:

With Google TV, our goal is to bring the best of our search and discovery capabilities through your subscriptions to your favorite devices. We work with each content partner to make these entertainment experiences feasible, and the level of integration will vary by partner.

It should be noted that Netflix content can still be accessed normally in the new Chromecast – the disappearance happened only in the application for smartphones with Android. Netflix has yet to comment on the matter.

With information: 9To5Google

