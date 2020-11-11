Google will delete data from Gmail and Photos on inactive accounts

Accounts that have not been accessed for at least two years may have the content removed by Google

In addition to ending the unlimited backup of images and videos, Google said on Wednesday (11) that it will be stricter with accounts that are inactive or above the storage limit in Gmail, Drive or Photos. As of June 1, 2021, these accounts may have their content removed by the company.

Google explains that the measure will apply to accounts that have been inactive or over the limit for at least two years. With this, the user may lose the content saved in Gmail, Drive or Photos if a long time goes by without accessing any of these services. The same goes for those who stopped subscribing to the paid version or switched to a cheaper plan without adapting their file to the reduced limit.

In the announcement about the move, the company said it would send several notifications before making any decision on deleting content from the account. However, the recommendation is that users of Gmail, Drive and Photos access the services periodically to avoid losing files.

The change in practices on inactive accounts has not received a very detailed justification. The company merely stated that it made the decision “to make our policies more in line with industry standards”.

To avoid deleting content, Google suggests that users enable so-called inactive account manager, which helps to define what happens if the account is not accessed for a long time. The tool allows you to register alternative e-mail and telephone numbers, define an interval of 3 to 18 months for the account to be considered inactive and indicate who will be able to access the account if this happens.