Google will support the installation of Chrome OS on older computers

By purchasing the CloudReady installation system, which developed Chrome OS installer software on any PC, Google could extend the influence of its operating system.

Google has just bought Neverware, a company that markets CloudReady software to install the Chrome OS operating system on any PC. Right now, to officially enjoy Chrome OS, you have to buy a Chromebook. Free for the general public, CloudReady paid off for schools and companies, which could thus convert part of their IT equipment, which was not efficient enough for new versions of Windows.

Lighter than Windows, Chrome OS offers fleet management options which makes it much more convenient to administer than GNU / Linux. It’s not for nothing that Google’s OS is on the rise in education and business.

The Neverware buyout means that CloudReady will now be officially supported by Google, which will fix any software driver issues. But this will also allow these Chrome OS installed on “recycled” or transformed machines, to finally offer all the functionalities of the system, such as Android emulation which was not supported until now.

Carried out discreetly, this acquisition marks an acceleration of Google in the field of operating systems. Here he is attacking Microsoft head-on, from which it will organically take market share in the fields of education and businesses.

Source : Engadget