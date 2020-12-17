Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia launches on iOS and iPadOS

Apple doesn’t want a cloud gaming service in the App Store. Google has found a way to bring Stadia to iOS without breaking the rules of the Cupertino company. This solution is available today.

Want to play your Stadia games on your iPhone or iPad? It’s finally possible. Google has officially launched its PWA (Progressive Web App) version of its service. It works with both Chrome and Safari. To log into your Stadia account, nothing could be simpler, go to this address (stadia.google.com) from one of these two browsers and voila. Apple cannot oppose it and cannot do anything against this arrival, even if cloud gaming – as we know – is really not its thing.

You can even add a shortcut on your main interface, proceeding in the same way as if you wanted to share the page (button Sharing) except that you will select Add to main screen in the menu under the applications rather than tapping the icon of a program installed on your device.

Download Google Stadia for Android Download Google Stadia for iPhone

It seems, however, that this first version of Stadia’s PWA is not yet perfect. The main interface does not run in full screen, so the top bar of the iOS interface remains visible (time, network, etc.). At times, Safari’s address bar would make appearances as you browse the Store or Stadia options.

The games – they – start well in full screen … but the first tests carried out by our colleagues by Engadget show that the upper bar mentioned above appears or disappears depending on the device. Google engineers assured that this was a first version of the PWA and that they would improve it in the coming weeks, mainly based on feedback from users.

Source: Engadget