Google’s iOS app gains navigation in Chrome-style tabs; see the result

Even though it is a common tool on Android, the Google app takes a different approach on iOS. In a recent update, the search engine complemented its tools and adopted a browser-like experience with grid “tabs”, just like Chrome.

The grid is in the section formerly known as “Recents”, now called “Guides” to better match its purpose. By clicking on it, the tabs are organized in a wide way on the screen, all identified with a small icon and a thumbnail of the website visited.

From the section, it is possible to open new tabs with another search, close pages previously visited individually or end all previous searches. In practice, there is not much difference from the routine experience with the Google app, just an additional in multitasking and a more intuitive navigation interface.

In the “Guides” menu, pages can be kept for a day, a week or a month – but they can also never be saved for future access, with the choice being left to the user. The idea, apparently, is to allow each person to continue reading articles on the internet at another time, even if they closed the application by accident.

The grid section is extremely familiar to users of apps in the Google ecosystem, especially the giant’s browser. The search app brings together intelligent features of the virtual assistant with history, a section dedicated to interests and other tools to complement the tour over the internet.

The change makes the Google app on iOS even more of a browser look, although that is not actually its purpose. Currently, the application even supports direct entry to websites by entering your web address.

As usual, the update is being released via a server authorization, alongside version 157 of the Google app. Logically, making all pending downloads on the App Store increases the chances of getting your hands on the novelty. There is still no information on when or if the news will also reach Android devices