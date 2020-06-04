Google’s Nest Aware Promo offers free Nest Hub but delivers Nest Mini in place

In mid-May, Google launched Nest Aware plans, which gave users of the company’s smart devices the ability to manage data and even record videos from all their Nest devices in a single subscription. The features were nothing new, but until then they were offered in contracts per device, relying on considerably high prices.

As a way to encourage the signing of its new plans, the search giant started a promotion in which it offered nest hub, one of the most robust solutions in the line. However, according to a site reader 9to5Google, problems are occurring in the process. The reader in question was already a Nest Aware subscriber, and received an email with the offer, made available if his subscription was replaced for the annual.

When performing the exchange, the redemption code received entitled to a Nest Mini instead of the promised Nest Hub, considerably simpler and cheaper. It is not yet possible to say whether the event was something intentional on the part of the company, which even states that the promotion is valid for as long as the stocks last, or if in fact there was a problem in the distribution of the code.