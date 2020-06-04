Home Technology news Google's Nest Aware Promo offers free Nest Hub but delivers Nest Mini...
Technologynews

Google’s Nest Aware Promo offers free Nest Hub but delivers Nest Mini in place

By kenyan

In mid-May, Google launched Nest Aware plans, which gave users of the company’s smart devices the ability to manage data and even record videos from all their Nest devices in a single subscription. The features were nothing new, but until then they were offered in contracts per device, relying on considerably high prices.

As a way to encourage the signing of its new plans, the search giant started a promotion in which it offered nest hub, one of the most robust solutions in the line. However, according to a site reader 9to5Google, problems are occurring in the process. The reader in question was already a Nest Aware subscriber, and received an email with the offer, made available if his subscription was replaced for the annual.

When performing the exchange, the redemption code received entitled to a Nest Mini instead of the promised Nest Hub, considerably simpler and cheaper. It is not yet possible to say whether the event was something intentional on the part of the company, which even states that the promotion is valid for as long as the stocks last, or if in fact there was a problem in the distribution of the code.

Previous articleUK closes 40,000 deaths per covid-19
Next articlePlayStation Brasil announces platform with points program for influencers

RELATED ARTICLES

news

PlayStation Brasil announces platform with points program for influencers

kenyan -
PlayStation has announced the creation of the "Playing on the Net" platform, which will promote missions for brand influencers so that they are closer...
Read more
news

Coronavrus: Rappi sells rpidos tests for Covid-19 per app

kenyan -
At the end of May, Rappi joined the #2em2 Movement initiative, an action that sells rapid tests for Covid-19 and, to each one bought,...
Read more
news

Anatel refuses Claro’s request against network sharing between TIM and Vivo

kenyan -
On Wednesday (3), the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) rejected Claro's request to suspend the network sharing signed between competitors TIM and Vivo. In the entity's...
Read more
15,707FansLike
3,463FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Wangari Mathai’s daughter selected to represent Kenya at UN Climate Change Conference in UK

Africa news Stanley Kasee -
Vice President and Regional Director for Africa at the World Resources Institute, Wanjira Mathai, has been selected to advise the UK on Africa’s climate...
Read more

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Whip accused of defrauding businesswoman Sh2.1M

News Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was charged in court for...
Read more

Isolate and quarantine MPs supporting Ruto – Mbadi

News Connie Mukenyi -
National assembly minority leader John Mbadi has, in an unexpected turn of events, supported the minority side in kicking out DP Ruto's allies. He was...
Read more

Magufuli instructs Tanzanians to overprice foodstuffs for Kenyan and Ugandan customers

News Connie Mukenyi -
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has worsened the already strained relationship between Tanzanians and Kenyans. In a video that has since gone viral, Magufuli...
Read more

Waiguru rejects MCAs changes to the supplementary budget

News Tracy Nabwile -
Governor Ann Waiguru has rejected the changes that MCAs made to the supplementary budget. The supplementary budget was to accommodate funds for the management...
Read more

Echesa relieved as Court orders return of vehicle, firearm

News Chuoyo Protus -
A Nairobi court has handed former CS Rashid Echesa a relief after ordering for the release of his car and firearm. In the ruling, Magistrate...
Read more

Protests break out in Senegal over lockdown and curfew

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
Protests have broken out in Senegal over the imposition of curfew as the country looks to ease restrictions after three months. In a news report...
Read more

President Uhuru removes 16 Ruto allies from top committee positions

News Laiza Maketso -
The rift between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his DP William Ruto continues widening. In a recent purge in the Jubilee coalition, 16 members of parliament...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke