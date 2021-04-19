Google’s search algorithm will take into account “page experience”; understand

Google today provided more details on how the next update of its algorithm for positioning sites in organic search will work. Last year, the company had announced that the main factor would be the “page experience”, but it never got to detail exactly what that meant or when the change would take effect.

Now, finally, more information has been revealed to help content producers have a better positioned website. The search will consider the so-called Core Web Vitals: speed (loading time), responsiveness (page interactivity) and visual stability (if the elements fit correctly on the page).

According to the search giant, these are the three basic factors of the web to provide an incredible user experience on a page. Mobile devices, such as cell phones and tablets, remain on the rise, so they will be the main tiebreaker.

Google reinforces that this will be a gradual change and closely monitored to avoid unexpected problems. The expectation is that the “page experience” will start to be considered in the ranking system from mid-June until the final launch in August.

New Search Console

Search Console will be updated to bring the new experience report and also consider other components of the page, such as the use of HTTPS, the absence of overlapping elements, the secure transmission of data and full compatibility with mobile devices. The report will also feature new filters and more customization options.

In addition to detecting factors already common to most website managers, such as security problems and HTTPS, the company will now show the percentage of optimization of the page experience. Check out some metrics highlighted by Google that influence the score:

Speed: the site should start loading in 2.5 seconds or less;

Responsiveness: the user must be able to interact with the page within 100 milliseconds after opening;

Visual stability: this is the most complex metric to understand and will depend on the result shown on Google. To be considered good, the page must keep the number below 0.1.

For each of the metrics above, the company recommends reaching at least 75% of these numbers for desktop and mobile. For now, drastic changes to the sites will not be necessary. Anyone who already has an optimized page should focus only on keeping it as tight as possible.

In addition to this tool, the Chrome User Experience Report it’s the PageSpeed ​​Insights they will also have tips and recommendations to make Core Web Vitals better.

SXG and end of AMP

Google also today announced the availability for all SXG technology web pages (Signed HTTP Exchange). In a simplified way, this novelty authorizes the use of techniques for preloading page resources, such as HTML, JavaScript and CSS, which guarantees faster access to the content.

Browsers compatible with SXG must allow this pre-loading natively. Therefore, you will only need to load them the first time you access a particular page – when you return, everything will automatically reopen. With that, the user is able to use these resources of the pages in a offline, for example.

In addition to updating the algorithm, the search engine must bring changes to the user. The top news carousel will no longer be limited to AMP content, which should also cover Google News and mobile apps. This means that sites that do not use AMP may be marked as relevant, depending on the Core Web Vitals score – this may qualify you to appear on the featured carousel. Google must remove the lightning bolt icon to mark the differentiated content, as it is no longer as relevant.

What did you think of the news from Google? Do you believe they will have an impact on the positioning of the sites? Comment with your opinion in the field below.