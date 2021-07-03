Grant Morrison Detonates Injustice Plot: “Superman as Tyrant Is Ridiculous”

Grant Morrison, acclaimed British comic book writer, said in an interview with CBR, published on Tuesday (29), that he finds the idea of ​​a tyrant Superman “ridiculous”. The concept is explored in some alternative stories such as injustice, a 2013 game that also won a comic book version and will soon be adapted as an animated film.

Morrison signed the script for Great Stars: Superman, a 12-issue miniseries that featured the superhero performing great feats before his death. The arc is considered one of the best stories about the icon in DC Comics.

“I’ve come to a definition and I’ve narrowed it down to that, getting to the patriarchal structures that have oppressed us, and Superman can easily be represented by that. This father figure looking out for us can be made authoritarian, and I think it’s a mistake.” Morrison told CBR.

I think the idea that Superman would react to Lois Lane’s death by becoming a tyrant is ludicrous; my mom and dad died and I didn’t become a tyrant. If I can handle it, Superman can handle it.

The author is currently promoting the magazine. Superman and the Authority, which comes out in July in the US and is designed by Spaniard Mikel Janin. Morrison intends to bring a different approach to the supergroup, known for its more violent take on combating threats, along the same extreme lines as the boys and Invincible, comics that became Amazon Prime TV series.