Graphene may surpass current optical fibers in the telecommunications industry

Optical fibers made with silicon wires are considered the best structures for transferring data at high speed and over long distances. But now, scientists at the University of Wisconsin, USA, want to use graphene to improve the performance of these transmissions.

They managed to manufacture the smallest graphene tapes ever produced, using a scaling method that makes the material an excellent alternative for use in telecommunications in the future.

“Previous research has suggested that, to be viable for telecommunications technologies, graphene would need to be structured in a prohibitively small way over large areas, which would be a manufacturing nightmare. With scalable production, this process becomes much more viable,” he said. the project co-author, Joel Siegel.

Researchers’ darling

Graphene is a two-dimensional crystal formed by bonds between carbon atoms, with network-shaped hexagons. This feature makes it easily adaptable for many different applications.

In telecommunication systems or in the manufacture of solar cells, for example, graphene becomes a highly requested material because it is relatively inexpensive and has unique physical properties, such as being insulating and conducting electricity at the same time.

“If modified to interact with high-energy light, graphene could be used to modulate telecommunications signals at ultra-fast speeds, and it can be used to block unwanted communication frequencies, for example,” explains Siegel.

Miniaturization

The way scientists found to improve the performance of graphene was to cut it into microscopic structures on a nanoscale, which function as tiny antennas capable of interacting with light. The smaller this antenna, the greater the amount of light energy it can transmit.

To achieve this miniaturization, they placed tape-shaped polymers on the graphene and then removed some of the surrounding material. “This method resulted in extremely thin graphene tapes and, with that, we were able to reach an incredible size of 12 nanometers in width”, says Siegel.

In the lab

In the tests, the researchers designed different wavelengths of infrared light on the structures, to identify the points of interaction with greater force, known as the resonant wave. With that, they found that, as the bandwidth decreases, so does the length of this resonant wave, indicating that shorter wavelengths mean higher energies.

During the experiments, they were also able to adjust the tapes, increasing the intensity of the electric field of the graphene structures. When comparing the data, the scientists realized that on thinner tapes there is an effect called “blueshift”, with a greater than expected energy change.

“The blueshift we observed indicates that the wavelengths of telecommunications can be achieved with structures much longer than expected previously, around 8 to 10 nanometers, just slightly smaller than the 12 nanometer structures we created”, adds Siegel .

As there is little time to reach the target ranging from 8 to 10 nanometers, the next phase of the study will focus on the manufacture of even narrower graphene tapes, capable of transmitting light waves with much greater efficiency and more reliably than than the optical fibers currently used in the telecommunication area.