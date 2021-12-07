Ground State of Matter Seen for the 1st Time Will Help Quantum Computing

A new state of matter was noted in a study that could help scientists improve quantum computers. Predicted in 1973 by physicist Philip W. Anderson, the quantum spin liquid is a ground state of a given spin system. Some liquid quantum spin candidates have already been analyzed, but this is the first time scientists are sure they are dealing with this state of matter.

Despite its name, the spin quantum liquid has nothing to do with the liquids we are used to. In fact, these are magnets that never freeze the spins (orientation of rotation) of their electrons. In common magnets, when the temperature drops below a certain threshold, the electrons stabilize and form a solid piece of matter with magnetic properties. In quantum spin liquid, this does not happen.

In this new state of matter, electrons do not stabilize when they cool and do not form a solid object; they are constantly changing and floating (like a liquid). Furthermore, the quantum spin liquid is one of the most entangled states ever conceived. This means that there are “twin” particles in it, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement.

According to Giulia Semeghini, postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard-Max Planck Quantum Optics Center and lead author of the study, this discovery is “a quantum computing dream.” That’s because spin quantum liquids should help figure out how to make qubits (bits in quantum computing) as robust as possible. “Learning how to create and use such topological qubits [qubits melhor protegidos contra ruído externo e interferência] would represent a big step towards reliable quantum computers.”

Observing the quantum spin liquid

The team led by Harvard researchers used a special quantum computer, known as a programmable quantum simulator, capable of operating with 256 qubits. The system was developed and unveiled later this year, and has already shown impressive results in simulating states of matter that have not yet been observed in “real world” experiments.

Although the quantum spin liquid has been observed in the simulator, it uses real physical properties. The idea is to be able to reproduce the same microscopic physics found in the simulation in condensed matter, mainly with the freedom that programmability allows.

This research is important because materials used today as superconductors require an extremely low temperature to have no electrical resistance, but the spin quantum liquid could work at higher temperatures, for example, and would transport energy at great savings.

The scientists used the simulator to create a triangular lattice pattern by putting the atoms there to interact, so they were able to measure and analyze the strings connecting the atoms after the entire structure was tangled up. The presence and analysis of these strings (called topological strings) meant that quantum correlations were taking place and the liquid state of the quantum spin was formed.

Still using the simulator, they performed a proof-of-concept test by creating quantum bits and placing the spin liquids in a special geometric matrix. “We’ve shown you the first steps on how to create this topological qubit, but we still need to demonstrate how you can actually code and manipulate it,” Semeghini said. “Now there is much more to explore.” The study was published in the journal Science.