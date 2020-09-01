Home Technology Tech Growing family: 4 more OnePlus phones have codenames revealed in leak
Yesterday we saw the OnePlus 8T being mentioned and even appearing in a rendering present in Android 11 DP4 for another model from the manufacturer, now we have more information about other models that should be presented by the Chinese manufacturer in the future.

The information comes from leaker Mukul Sharma on Twitter, who released code snippets showing 4 devices named as “billie2”, “billie2t”, “billie8” and “billie8t”. Check out the original code snippet:

The code refers to 1 device that we have already mentioned: first the nickname Billie 2 was considered as a new version of OnePlus Nord by Concept Creator and now we have another variant: the 2T, which has only just appeared.

The other devices are the OnePlus Billie 8 and Billie 8T and rumors suggest that they should be launched in a new series from the manufacturer called Aurora or even under the Nord brand, featuring part of the new series of more accessible devices.

It is speculated that one of these devices could be announced with Snapdragon 662 or even 665 while another could arrive with the same focus as the OnePlus Nord: a mid-range phone, but with Snapdragon 690, all being presented first in India, according to the that Pete Lau said in an interview in May.

Closing with the intermediary cell phones for today, rumors still point that the company should present a cell phone called OnePlus Clover, a smartphone with basic specifications.

Finally, the leaker also said that Nord should still suffer a price cut with the new releases, which may please new buyers, but at the same time can disappoint fans who purchased the cell phone in the pre-sale by paying a higher price.

What do you think of this new OnePlus launch strategy?

