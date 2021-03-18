Hacker breaks into Roll’s cryptocurrency wallet and steals $ 5.7 million

The Roll platform, known for creating cryptocurrencies called social currencies, reported that there was a breach in its security that allowed a hacker to steal $ 5.7 million in digital currencies from the company’s digital wallet. The invasion took place last Sunday and is still being investigated.

Invader got private key from Roll’s hit

In an official statement, Roll confirmed that there was a “security incident” involving its digital wallet. The company said that all tokens present at the address were stolen by a hacker who sold them for ether (ETH) on the Uniswap platform, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. However, it is still uncertain how the attacker carried out the attack.

“So far, it appears that the private key in our digital wallet has been compromised and that this is not a bug in Roll’s smart contracts or tokens. We are investigating what happened with our infrastructure providers and law enforcement officials, ”said the statement.

Roll also reaffirmed its commitment to the security of its platform and said it will temporarily disable withdrawals from all social currencies while the company is carrying out the digital wallet migration process.

Roll allows creation of cryptocurrencies

Roll is a recent platform that brought a new concept of cryptocurrencies. Aimed at influencers and artists, it essentially allows anyone to create their own digital currency as a new engagement tool.

Actor Terry Crews of “Everybody Hates Chris” launched his own cryptocurrency called $ POWER through Roll last week. Named as social currencies, these digital currencies function as a kind of credit card loyalty system, but with a content producer.

The creators of digital currencies, as Crews choose, how their social currency can be obtained, usually through digital community engagement events, such as participation in lives, for example. They can also determine how they are spent through Roll’s marketplace, which includes fiat cash redemptions, airline tickets and even NFTs.

With information: TechCrunch