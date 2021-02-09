Hacker invades Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red and threatens to leak data

THE CD Projekt Red, producer of Cyberpunk 2077, now you have one more problem to deal with: your servers have been hacked. The invasion was confirmed by the company, on its official Twitter, which also revealed that it will not meet the hacker’s demands, but that it will take legal action on the case.

In its publication, CD Projekt Red also posted the “notepad” that was left by the hacker. In the message, the attacker claims to have stolen the Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3.

The information about code theft was not confirmed by CD Projekt Red, but the company said that yes, some information was collected from its servers and, because they decide not to comply with the hacker’s request, they know that this sensitive information can be taken to public.

Legal measures

CD Projekt Red has not identified the attacker but has already called the competent local authorities to deal with the case. Thereafter an investigation will take place to try to identify the attacker, or invaders, and to re-establish security.

The company also says that it is restoring backups of all its servers and that the situation is under control. The attacker gave 48 hours to be served, but, as it will be ignored, it remains to be seen whether any confidential details will be revealed or not.

With information: CDPR.