Half-Life | Fan discovers easter egg nearly 20 years after release

Almost 20 years after the release, half-life doesn’t stop surprising fans with unusual easter eggs. Now, one more has been discovered: this time in Half-Life: Decay, expansion that brought a co-op mode to Valve’s game.

For those who don’t know, easter egg (Easter egg, in Portuguese), is the name given to references or even pranks hidden inside games, programs, movies or series. Some are easy to find; others take years, like this one.

To find this Half-Life easter egg, the player must, at the end of the campaign, change the camera perspective from Ginny to Collete. If you do, you can see in the corner of the room a broken computer with sparks coming out of it. The detail is that these sparks are not random: they form the letters MA.

These are the initials of Matthew Armstrong, creator of the franchise borderlands who at the time was working as a level designer at Gearbox Software, the game’s developer. He used to leave this “signature” for the scenarios he created.

Who discovered the secret was the youtuber MarphitimusBlackimus, who specializes in breaking down the games of the Half-Life franchise. He posted a video on his channel explaining and demonstrating the easter egg (in English); watch:

This is just one of the secrets discovered in the 2001 game. Youtuber himself has already discovered, for example, a corpse that is more resistant than the final boss of Half-Life, with 3,000 life points. Watch the video (in English):