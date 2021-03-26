Halo Infinite | Actor may have revealed month of game release

Halo Infinite may be released in November this year. Although neither Microsoft nor developer 343 Industries are yet to confirm, actor Verlon Roberts revealed on the podcast Fadam and Friends that the game arrives in November.

It is not yet known if the actor could have given this information, or if it is already official. However, it is possible to give credibility to his speech, since we are facing someone who actually participated in the project.

In the program, Roberts describes his role in Halo Infinite will be Griffin, a Spartan super soldier as well as Master Chief. According to the actor, he even recorded some scenes with the person who plays the protagonist, showing that both will interact in the plot.

Halo Infinite went through a troubled development in 2020. The title was scheduled for the launch of the Xbox Series X | S, in November of last year. However, in a publicity video in July, the title received a barrage of criticism and the team promised a series of changes. After the problems, the game’s creative director, Joseph Staten said he would have to postpone it so the team could “do things right”.

The new release date has not been released yet, but the company had promised that the game would arrive in the North American fall of this year, that is, between September and December. Now, it is possible that it will arrive at Microsoft consoles in November.

Speculation hovers around 20 November. The date is especially striking because it also marks the 20 years since the launch of the first Halo for the original Xbox in 2001. It would soon be an opportunity to celebrate the franchise’s anniversary.