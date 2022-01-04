Harry Potter | What is the best movie in the franchise?

Harry Potter fans were able to return to Hogwarts in the HBO Max special that brings together the cast of actors and filmmakers who were part of the magical franchise that took over theaters in the 2000s. films based on the literary work of JK Rowling. And then the question arises: which is the best movie of Harry Potter?

If you’re one of the pop culture wizard fans and you’ve always been asked this question, the Kenyannews decided to list, according to specialized critics, all the films in the saga, from the worst to the best. The ranking is based on the indexes of Rotten Tomatoes, aggregator of publications by film critics that, based on the evaluation of each one of them, formulates a final grade for a determined quality of film production.

Certificates range from Rotten, which indicates that less than 60% of reviews were positive; Red, which indicates that at least 60% of the reviews were positive; and Fresh, which indicates an approval of over 75% of critics.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Knowing that, let’s go to the ranking of the best movies from Harry Potter.

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Released in 2010, the first part of The Deathly Hallows it served as the penultimate chapter of the saga, an adaptation of the last book that was divided into two parts for the big screen. Here we are taken out of Hogwarts castle, which caused a lot of strangeness for those who were used to watching the films set in the corridors and halls of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, the seventh installment of the franchise is a beautifully filmed and emotionally satisfying installment to the series, already setting the mood for farewell.

Index on Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

7. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Taking the most extensive book in the series and adapting it to theaters was not an easy task, even if Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is almost 150 minutes long, it is the shortest film in the entire movie franchise. However, director David Yates performs this job masterfully, creating a fun chapter, packed with action and without escaping the dark atmosphere already introduced in the previous film in the saga.

Index on Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The chapter that started this whole magical universe and even introduced all the characters, houses, spells, locations and much more. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone brings, from the perspective of Chris Columbus, the first book of the literary series that conquered the world. The feature adapts its original material quite faithfully, while condensing the narrative into an engrossing and exciting magical antics.

Index on Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

With the characters already familiar, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets adapts the second book of the magic saga to the big screen in a way that managed to please the critics (and the public) even more than the first. It’s a very charming feature for a young audience, but it brings a good dose of the dark atmosphere that would later take over the saga. At the same time, this chapter is very vibrant and well explained, expanding the entire universe with mastery.

Index on Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

4. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

In the sixth year of the saga, Harry Potter he was already immersed in a rather somber atmosphere. With Voldemort returning and the Death Eaters taking over the muggle world and the wizarding world, the villain is ready to take revenge. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince manages to be very emotional and sometimes even funny, offering moments of relaxation and fun between its characters, in addition to being visually stunning in its shots.

Index on Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

3. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Perhaps Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth film in the saga, is the feature in which the maturing of the cast is most noticeable in the entire series. The main characters are transitioning from childhood to adolescence, while the production team behind the films is also improving their craft. Here there are plenty of breathtaking visuals and an extension of the supporting characters’ portfolio.

Index on Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

2. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban dives in a much darker tone when compared to the first two chapters of the saga. Here, we see the third book from the point of view of director Alfonso Cuarón, whose version of the magical universe greatly pleased fans and specialized critics. The film triumphantly strikes a delicate balance between technical magic and complex narrative, offering one of the best adaptations of the entire series.

Index on Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

The audience has an emotional edge when it comes to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which perhaps explains the fact that it is the best Harry Potter film, according to the critics. It’s the farewell to the cast and to that universe created in books and adapted for the big screen. In an emotional, powerful and visually stunning feature, the last chapter concludes the story that marked an entire decade in a satisfying and quite magical way.

Index on Rotten Tomatoes: 96%