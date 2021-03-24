Hawk and the Winter Soldier was the biggest debut in Disney + history

In February, WandaVision became the television fever when it overturned Bridgerton and become the most watched series of the moment. However, it seems that Marvel is being threatened … by Marvel itself. The debut of Falcon and the Winter Soldier happened last Friday (19) and, according to Disney +, the pilot of the miniseries had the largest audience than any other production in streaming.

Despite not providing exact data, the company mentioned that the production on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes is above WandaVision and the second season of The Mandalorian. Together, the series form the trio of most watched weekend premieres in the Disney + catalog.

The announcement was revealed at the annual shareholders’ meeting, which takes place in early March. According to information given at the time, Disney + has reached 100 million subscribers since its launch in 2019, but there were key titles that contributed strongly to this brand: both the series premieres already mentioned, as well as The Mandalorian, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, how much Soul, the Oscar-nominated Pixar film, Mulan and the latest release of Premier Access: Raya and the Last Dragon.

And don’t stop there: this week Disney + will feature the debut of spin off of the franchise The Mighty Ducks, with a series set years after the events of the films, but with the return of Emilio Estevez. In addition, this year subscribers will also be able to count on other major debuts in the catalog, such as Big Shot, new series with John Stamos, in April; Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, both in May; Monsters at Work, in July; among other must-see original releases.

With the Marvel seal, however, only Loki has a set date for streaming: June 11th. However, the Hawkeye series and Ms. Marvel are still predicted for 2021, although they do not have confirmed opening dates.